Search underway in Wake Forest for 'armed and dangerous' suspect following carjacking in Raleigh

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are actively searching for an "armed and dangerous" carjacking suspect who led authorities on a chase that stretched from Raleigh to Wake Forest on Monday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen on foot near Durham Road and Tyler Run Drive, just south of Highway 98.

He is considered armed and dangerous, Wake Forest Police said. The vehicle, a black Mercedes crossover, was reportedly stolen at the Hobby Lobby parking lot at 6200 Capital Blvd. in Raleigh.

WFPD urged nearby residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

The incident began when a man approached a woman in the store parking lot, Raleigh Police told ABC11. He asked for her purse, and when she complied, he took off in her vehicle, the victim told police.

Raleigh Police said that with the use of the car's GPS system, officers were able to track the vehicle and officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and sped away. At some point, he drove the Mercedes off the road and ran off into a wooded area surrounded by neighborhoods.

The carjacking victim was not injured. Her car was found about 8 miles from where she originally parked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

