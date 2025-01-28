Questions remain surrounding Raleigh shootout that left 2 dead, 1 officer critically injured

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson called First Class Officer Max Gillick a hero after he was critically wounded

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many questions remain surrounding last week's deadly shootout in a Raleigh neighborhood.

The Raleigh Police Department is set to release its five-day report on the incident on Tuesday and hopefully clear up some details.

What we know so far

The shootout last Tuesday night in the Renaissance Park neighborhood left two people dead and a Raleigh police officer hospitalized in critical condition.

Raleigh police were first called to a home on the 600 block of Democracy Street at 5:39 Tuesday afternoon for a reported residential burglary. When they arrived, they heard shots fired from inside the residence, leading them to call for assistance.

The suspect, 70-year-old Antonio Rodrigues, was shot and killed by police.

He has a history of domestic violence. Court documents revealed he was on probation at the time of the shooting.

Rodrigues has several felony stalking charges from 2014, 2021 and 2022 to the woman who lived at the home where the shooting took place.

Police told Eyewitness News the two had a prior relationship.

However, the relationship between Antonio Rodrigues and the other man shot and killed, 73-year-old John Rowe, is unclear.

Officer Max Gillick is the officer who was shot and remains in critical condition.

A vigil was held this past weekend to support Rowe and Gillis.

