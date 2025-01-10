Your rights in case of winter storm trouble; steps you can take to prevent slips & falls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The winter weather we are experiencing here in the Triangle can cause problems from slips and falls to pipes bursting.

But there are steps you can take to prevent winter-related problems.

Brent Vaughn with Oak City Properties Realty & Management said letting a little water drip from your faucet can help in the bitterly cold temperatures.

"If you've got any types of sinks or pipes that are located on outside exterior walls, maybe it's a bathroom or something like that, letting the faucet drip just a little bit. It doesn't have to be a full rush. It can be just a little slow drip, but that's going to help to maintain water pressure going through that will keep the property or keep the pipes from freezing," Vaughn said.

He also suggested looking around your doors and making sure the snow and ice can't get in.

"If something does happen... get a bucket get towels, make sure you do everything you can, and then let your property manager know asap so that they can get on it and get things taken care of," Vaughn said.

He said it's key to realize while it may report a winter-related problem right away, it could take time to get a response.

"Definitely let your landlord know as soon as possible that there's an issue so that things can get taken care of. But I always like to recommend to folks to remember we're all going through this together. So, if emergency personnel or an emergency vendor you know can't get out on the road, they'll do it as fast as possible," Vaughn said.

When it comes to snow and ice removal, take a look at your lease. For apartment complexes, the parking lots, sidewalks, and common areas are typically the landlord's responsibility.

If you rent a home, snow and ice removal can fall on you depending on what the lease states.

"The lease is going to be the most important thing. I definitely recommend that you go through and, take a look at your lease. Look at it because every property is different," Vaughn said.

