Increased patrols after rash of shootings in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- If there seems to be an increased law enforcement presence in Sampson County, it's because there is.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is dealing with a rash of shooting incidents across the county and said Friday that in the past few weeks, several residents have been shot at.

The first incident happened just after 2 a.m. on May 12 when deputies responded to a "shots fired" call on Lockamy Road. Three young people, ranging from 10 to 19 years old, were taken to a medical center for treatment. All three are expected to recover.

Later the same evening, deputies responded to another "shots fired" call on Delway Highway. They found that a home had been damaged by bullets. An 82-year-old woman at the home was not injured.

The next day, deputies investigated on Old Warsaw Road where a house was shot at in the early morning hours. No one was injured. Then just before midnight, deputies responded to another "shots fired" call on Faison Highway. Shots were fired into a home. The three residents, ages 16 to 64 years old, were not injured.

Investigators are working to collect information and obtain warrants in each of these incidents. The Sheriff's Office also coordinated with several state, federal, and local offices to conduct saturation patrols throughout Sampson County.

"The purpose of these patrols is to garner intel and to possibly identify and apprehend persons of interest. More importantly, increased patrols were to ensure the public that officers are diligently working to protect their communities and families," Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said.

More saturation patrols are planned, Thornton said.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to please contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.