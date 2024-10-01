'Scammers are everywhere,' NC Insurance Commissioner warns in wake of destruction left by Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As homeowners across North Carolina begin the process of rebuilding their property damaged by Hurricane Helene, state officials are issuing warnings about potential scammers.

After a storm, especially like a tornado that caused so much damage in Rocky Mount and the devastation in the western part of the state, it brings contractors from all over, many who don't even live in the state or have a history of doing work in the state.

"Scammers are everywhere. It happens after every storm, whether it's a tornado or hurricane or flood waters, you name it," North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey said.

Before hiring anyone, contact your insurance company and do your research.

"Any sort of damage you have these folks that are insurance fraud artists, and they go door to door and they offer people a free roof or they offer to repair the storm damage. And a lot of times they're just looking to get some quick money and they get that money and they're gone," Causey said.

Seeing all of the heartbreak Helene left behind in North Carolina, it's natural to want to help. There are so many great ways to give, but you also must realize this is the time scammers capitalize on emotions.

There are red flags to watch out for.

"If somebody comes driving up to your house and offers to repair something at a low price, be very skeptical. Get their license plate number, ask for their driver's license, ask to see any proof business insurance or anything like that," Causey said.

Besides proof of insurance, remember any contract over $40,000 in North Carolina, must be done by a licensed contractor.

Other tips to protect your money are to research the company and person offering to do the work with the Better Business Bureau, look at reviews from past customers, and do a Google search to see what others are saying about their experience.

Watch out for flooded cars, that's the message as we are halfway through hurricane season 2024. North Carolina has made the top ten list when it comes to the most water-damaged cars.

It's always best to get multiple estimates.

"Always avoid high-pressure sales tactics, that is a huge red flag. If you really are considering working with someone who came to your door, it's OK to take some time. Shut the door, talk to your family about it, and do your research on that company. You don't need to be signing the dotted line as soon as you talk to someone," Alyssa Parker with the BBB of Eastern Carolinas said.

Contracts are key, and never sign anything, even if it's someone who comes to your door to say they want to put on a free tarp on your roof until your insurance company comes out, don't sign the paperwork until you read it carefully and understand what you're agreeing to.