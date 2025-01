Man charged with murder in Raleigh weekend shooting that left 43-year-old dead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said Friday that an arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a man dead.

Timothy Sakur Webb, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder in the Saturday night shooting in the 4700 block of Sinclair Drive.

The victim, identified as Aiby Galindez, 43. He was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

