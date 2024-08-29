Small plane makes emergency landing on Greensboro interstate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small airplane made an emergency landing on a Greensboro highway on Wednesday evening.

The FAA said the single-engine Beechcraft BE35 experienced engine failure on approach to Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The pilot landed on Interstate 840 near Fleming Road at the I-73 juncture just before 8 p.m.

NCDOT

Once the plane came to a stop, it was hit by a car traveling in the westbound lanes

There were two people in the airplane. One sustained what was termed a minor injury and was taken for treatment at a local.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Greensboro Police said all westbound lanes of traffic are closed. NCDOT crews are on the scene assisting with traffic control.

GPD is overseeing the crash investigation and the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the airplane malfunction, said Greensboro Assistant Police Chief S.R. Mardis.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.