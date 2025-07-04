Is there a Hurricane brewin' that could impact NC during July 4th weekend?

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- I've had a lot of questions over the past couple of days asking if we will see a hurricane. The short answer: no.

Currently, we are seeing a cluster of disorganized showers and thunderstorms across Florida and into the Atlantic. Over the next 36 hours, the environment becomes a more favorable place for a tropical system to develop. It does this as it drifts north along the Florida east coast.

Whether it turns into a tropical system or not, heavy rain will continue across Florida. A hurricane hunter aircraft will fly into it on Friday to get a better idea of what they are dealing with.

What does it mean in NC for the July 4th weekend?

Right now, it means lots of clouds Saturday night into Sunday. It also means a wet time if your 4th of July plans include a North Carolina beach. The system will throw rain into the beaches on Saturday, and as it pushes North, the rain will work more inland.

That means a better chance for rain across the ABC11 viewing area, with the higher amounts east and lesser amounts west. The showers linger into Monday before it scoots on out to sea.

As far as a Hurricane goes, it could become a named tropical or subtropical storm. There is a 60% chance of it forming, and the next name is 'Chantal'. Though it may get up to tropical storm force (winds 39-73mph), it just doesn't have enough time over warm water to get to a Hurricane at this point.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor it and update you right here.