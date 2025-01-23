Triangle-area chefs, establishments among James Beard Award semifinalists

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is well-represented among the 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists.

Figulina, a new Raleigh restaurant focused on fresh pasta, was nominated for best new restaurant.

The Bar Beej, a Bollywood-themed speakeasy-style business in Durham was nominated for best new bar.

Local chefs Scott Crawford, who owns several restaurants in the Raleigh area, Ricky Moore of Durham's Saltbox Seafood Joint, and Christopher Prieto, of Prime Barbeque in Knightdale were also nominated in various categories.

Award finalists will be announced in April and winners will be announced in June in Chicago.

See the full list of award nominees here.

