540 Fest planned ahead of Triangle Expressway opening to drivers

North Carolina Turnpike Authority is hosting a road race and cycling event dubbed as the '540 Fest.'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- How do you celebrate the opening of a new highway stretch? You throw a festival!

Drivers will soon be able to travel on NC 540 -- the newest stretch of the Triangle Expressway. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), Phase 1 of the extension (which includes extensions from NC 55 bypass to Pierce Olive Road, then from there to US 401 and from there to US 70) is expected to be open to traffic this summer.

Before that happens, the new stretch will get a 'test drive' from runners, walkers and cyclists.

It is scheduled for Saturday, June 22. The state Turnpike Authority is hosting the event dubbed as the "540 Fest."

Registration is required and there is a fee for anyone wishing to be a part of 540 Fest.

You have until race day to get on the list but hurry, the 5K registration is filling up fast and will be capped at 1,000.

Click on 540 Fest to register.

A loan was approved to help expand the Triangle Expressway 11 miles by 2028.

