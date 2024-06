Family displaced after fire at Cary home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is displaced after a fire on Sunday afternoon in Cary.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Turk House Lane shortly before 1 p.m.

Fire crews worked to put out the fire at the two-story home.

Investigators said two people living in the home were displaced after the fire.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.