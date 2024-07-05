Body camera video shows aftermath of deadly high-speed UNC crash

The ABC11 Investigative team has received body camera video from the deadly January crash that killed UNC student Molly Rotunda.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police body camera video shows the aftermath of a deadly crash in Chapel Hill back in January.

The ABC11 I-Team has been uncovering details in this case for months.

The crash happened Jan. 21 shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Raleigh Road and West Barbee Chapel Road. UNC student Molly Rotunda died in the crash.

New video shows a mangled black Mercedes crashed off the side of NC-54.

Many of the new videos released to the ABC11 I-Team had the sound removed or portions of the video blurred.

In one of the videos a police officer is seen processing evidence, including a bottle of liquor recovered from the scene of the crash.

Flemeeja Brewer was the driver of the crashed Mercedes. She faces felony charges of death by vehicle and driving while impaired. Investigators said she was driving more than 120 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Three UNC football players have also been charged with alcohol related offenses as a result of the investigation. Investigators said UNC offensive lineman Zach Rice was driving a separate vehicle just 15 yards behind Brewer's Mercedes.

Rice's attorneys have said he is not guilty.