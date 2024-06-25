U.S. surgeon general declares gun violence a public health crisis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murphy has long called gun violence an epidemic in the United States.
He is now taking a major step forward declaring gun violence a public health crisis. Tuesday morning, he issued an advisory report, detailing the consequences gun violence poses on health and the wellbeing of the country.
It included its impact on children, communities, and families.
Communities across the Triangle are feeling the impacts of growing gun violence.
Over the weekend in Raleigh, there was three separate shootings across the city with a total of six people injured.
