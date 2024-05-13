Wake County Sheriff's Office celebrates promotions of 47 people

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office held a special ceremony Thursday night.

It was to celebrate the promotion of 47 people, including deputies, detention officers and administrative employees.

The ceremony was held at the Wake County Commons Building off Poole Road in Raleigh.

"These promotions reflect not only the hard work and dedication of the individuals being honored but also the ongoing commitment of our office to recognize and cultivate talent within its ranks," the sheriff's office said in a release.