Wake Forest woman facing DWI charges after crashing golf cart with multiple children

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Wake Forest is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after authorities said she crashed a golf cart carrying five children.

The incident happened on Wednesday just before 4:12 p.m. Officials said Elizabeth Anne Prochaska, 39, was diving an unregistered golf cart that rolled over at the roundabout at Tansley Street and Linslade Way.

Fie children between 5 to 9 years old who were also riding on the golf cart with Prochaska were believed to have minor injuries, authorities said.

Officials said the children were turned over to responsible parents.

Prochaska was taken to the hospital with authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said she was found to be impaired and will be charged with DWI, Child Abuse, failure to register a vehicle, and careless and reckless driving.

