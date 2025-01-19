Snow expected in parts of central NC and coast, will stick around due to extremely cold air

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're not even one month into 2025, and there's already a second chance to see snowfall in central North Carolina.

The bigger story is the dangerous cold weather that will stick around in most of central North Carolina this week.

Tuesday is extremely cold with wind chills it feels like teens and 20s. A Winter Storm Warning will be effect for Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Cumberland and Sampson counties Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for many counties along I-95.

Winter weather timeline

Snow showers are expected to arrive Tuesday evening.

Areas that didn't see snow earlier this month will likely see some this time including the Sandhills and the North Carolina coast.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team continues to track the snow and who will see the greatest impact.

Light snow will overspread the area from SW to NE. Several models are showing higher accumulation potential for areas along and east of US-1. Snow will likely begin around 5 and 6 p.m. and continue around midnight. It will wrap up by 3 a.m. for counties along I-95.

The Wilmington area could see 2-3 inches, ABC11 meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy says.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team continues to track the snow and who will see the greatest impact.

There is a chance to thaw out this weekend as temperatures are expected to hit the 50s.

Schools closings, early dismissals and delays

Cumberland County Schools - CLOSED - Wednesday

Wayne County Public Schools - CLOSED -Wednesday

See full list here.

*The list is based on the school, business, or organization entering the information into our closing system.

MORE COVERAGE