Woman, child injured in double shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday night in Raleigh.

Raleigh police said officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 5300 block of Big Bass Drive. When officers arrived they found a boy and a woman with gunshot wounds.

ALSO SEE: Woman arrested, charged in connection with Wake County shooting

Authorities said the boy and the woman were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

The relationship between the victims has not been released.

No arrests have been made.