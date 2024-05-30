Zipped-up suitcase full of puppies left outside Cleveland fire station

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire station in Cleveland, North Carolina got quite the delivery. A litter of puppies and their mom showed up in a zipped-up suitcase last week.

The dogs appear to be in good health and are in a private foster home until they can be put up for adoption, according to Saving Grace.

"Unfortunately, this kind of situation is not uncommon," said Molly Goldston.

"Last week alone, we had two crates full of puppies left by our dumpster, and we took in another group of 10 chihuahuas that were left at a partner shelter that was already over capacity and had nowhere for them to go, so they turned to us. Each week the number of shelters and dogs depending on us to literally be their saving grace grows. We are often their only option to see their adoption through to a happily ever after."

The rescue is currently seeking donations, additional foster homes and volunteers to care for the dogs that are in their care.