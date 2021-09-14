Raleigh veteran works to raise awareness for POW/MIA Recognition Day on 9/17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ryan Sattelberg is a 23-year U.S. Army veteran with multiple deployments overseas. Sattelberg is now working as a civilian as the director of military operations at MyComputerCareer.com.
"As the director of military operations, I try to bring the veterans to MyComputerCareer through a myriad of events," Sattelberg said. "Whether they're recruitment events, whether they're outreach, I go out and try and educate our veterans on the opportunities that MyComputerCareer can provide to them as they transition."
One of the events Sattelberg works to commemorate raise awareness for is POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 17, 2021.
"We go across the nation and we honor veterans families of POW/MIA in the communities in which we race," Sattelberg said referring to the racecar sponsored by MyComputerCareer. "We honor them by bringing attention to the POW/MIA awareness campaign. We race for a cause for every one of our races where we honor a POW/MIA service member on the car."
Sattelberg is urging others to make sure the thousands of Americans listed as POW/MIA are remembered on September 17.
"The important thing is to remember it is to flood your timelines on your social media. You can help support us in honoring them by bringing us the names of individuals in your community that have families or just to say a thank you just to get out to the family members and buy them a cup of coffee as just a way to remember. And that's really what it's all about is remembering," Sattelberg said.
POW/MIA Recognition Day became official in 1979 following the Vietnam War. According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 83,114 Americans are still missing. Seventy-five percent are somewhere in the Asia-Pacific and more than forty-one thousand have been presumed lost at sea.
