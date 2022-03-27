Women behind 'Power of the Dog,' leading best picture contender, could make Oscars history

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11672630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The Power of the Dog" heads into the Oscars with more nominations than any other movie - it has a dozen. Many of the production team may well be front and center on Oscar Sunday, including Ari Wegner, who could become the first woman to take home the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

LOS ANGELES -- Not only is "The Power of the Dog" the presumed frontrunner for best picture, the brooding Western could also make Oscars history.Jane Campion is the first woman ever nominated twice for best director (the first of 1993's "The Piano") and is set to become only the third woman to win the category. It would mark the first time the directing award has ever gone to women in back-to-back years after "Nomadland" filmmaker Chloé Zhao won last year.And, Ari Wegner, the film's cinematographer, may become the first woman to ever win that award. She's only the second woman to have been nominated in that category.A best-picture prize could also mean streamer Netflix's first win at Hollywood's top award ceremony. The film has already gained momentum with big wins at the British Academy Film Awards and Critics' Choice Awards."The Power of the Dog" is also a contender for best actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), best actress (Nicole Kidman), best supporting actor (Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee), best supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), adapted screenplay, production design, editing, sound and score.It's cast battled the extreme conditions of the New Zealand landscape to transport audiences to a desolate ranch in 1920s Montana and create an unforgettable piece about human fragility."It would have been hard to find 1925 Montana in Montana," Campion laughed. "There's parts of new Zealand that really are so empty ... beautiful, forgotten landscapes."The story is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel about wealthy rancher brothers whose thin bond is strained further when one (Plemons) marries a widow (Dunst) with an adolescent son (Smit-McPhee).At the at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, Campion said she found herself immersed in "The Power of the Dog" and profoundly impacted by the world Savage had created and the characters he'd drawn."As a creative person I don't really calculate. I read this book and I just thought this is an amazing piece of literature," Campion said. "Scenes and themes from the book kept coming back to me and I couldn't forget it. I realized it was a really deep piece."The 94th Academy Awards will return to their usual home, Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, and be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.