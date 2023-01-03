Duke Energy meets with NC Utilities Commission to discuss Christmas outages

Governor Roy Cooper has called for a full investigation into the rolling blackouts during that bitterly cold weekend when temperatures dropped into the single digits.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy is expected to brief the utilities commission in Raleigh after the power outages over Christmas weekend.

At one point, nearly 20,000 customers were without power in Wake County and about 50,000 in the Triangle as a whole.

Duke Energy said the blackouts were due to an increased demand and the extreme cold.

A spokesperson says some units at power plants were operating at reduced capacity and some were not generating power at all.

Duke Energy said it learns from every event and they noted many customers had their power restored on the same day.