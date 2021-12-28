lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M

No Powerball jackpot winner, $2M ticket sold in NJ

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $416 million top prize in Monday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday were 36-38-45-62-64 Powerball:19 Multiplier 2X

With no jackpot winner, Wednesday's drawing will have a top prize of $441 million, with a cash option of $317.5 million.

You should still check your tickets from Monday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

The last winning jackpot came back on October 4 with a prize of nearly $700 million.

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
