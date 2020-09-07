Trump campaign plans another NC visit, but Biden camp confident voters might not care

The Commander in Chief, now vying for a second term, will return to the Tar Heel State for a campaign speech in Winston-Salem on Tuesday. The visit will be his sixth this year and 13th overall since his inauguration in 2017.
"It's always about the people with this president," Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 national press secretary, said. "What's the difference between meeting some of your friends for coffee over Zoom as opposed to meeting them for coffee in real life in person? It's a completely different feel for it."
Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., will also be the keynote speakers at campaign events in High Point and Hendersonville, respectively.
"It's important to get out. It's important to have those conversations candidly," Hogan said. "They'll take a lot of different forms and a lot of different shapes. If you're concerned that this president doesn't know enough about production or performance, let me just push back. He had the number one show on NBC for a decade. He gets how to draw people in regardless of the venue and he'll do that a bunch of times between now and then."
The President's opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, has not visited the state since February 29, three days before the Super Tuesday primary. In an exclusive interview with ABC11, Biden promised he'd visit in person but within the confines of COVID-19 restrictions.
WATCH: Joe Biden talks one-on-one with ABC11's Jonah Kaplan
"The American people are looking for responsible leadership on COVID," Biden said. "They shared sacrifices on weddings, funerals, family events. They should expect the same responsibility from a presidential candidate or a president."
Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina), a supporter of Biden's campaign, echoes that sentiment.
"So (President Trump) makes a big thing about a rally with no masks? I don't think anyone is fooled by that. I think they're appalled by that," Price said. "It's not just prioritizing North Carolina. It's getting desperate and trying to change the subject from the pandemic and denying it exists."
Rick Klein, Political Director at ABC News, said traditional campaign visits are key to controlling the narrative and rousing the base. In COVID-19, the playbooks may need updates, but the mission remains the same.
"We know a couple of states are going to be decided by 10,000 votes, 20,000 votes, and that could be enough that are impacted by a visit," Klein said. "But I think more than that it's about dominating a narrative, and if you can do that in more states than not, then that's the best shot you give yourself. There is what amounts to a 'Red Wall' in the south. If Trump isn't able to hold on to North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, he has no chance in this election."