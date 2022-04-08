Politics

President Biden to visit Greensboro next week to discuss administrations efforts

President Biden to visit Greensboro Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden will visit North Carolina on Thursday to discuss efforts made by his administration, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will be in Greensboro to discuss efforts to increase manufacturing in the United States as well as efforts to "rebuild our supply chains here at home, and bring down costs for the American people as part of Building a Better America."

The visit comes as inflation is now running at a 40-year high of 7.9%. The Federal Reserve has signaled a series of benchmark interest rate increases and other policies to try to slow inflation this year

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans believe the economy is in poor shape, according to a poll last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

There are also signs that consumers are adjusting as higher oil prices have led average gasoline costs to hit $4.15 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas costs have fallen in the past week, but they're still up 45% from a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed.
