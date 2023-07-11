Here's how to keep porch pirates from stealing your Amazon Prime Day, other online deals

Millions of packages will be delivered over the next few days thanks to not only Prime Day deals but other retailers offering big online savings.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Millions of packages will be delivered over the next few days thanks to not only Prime Day deals but other retailers offering big online savings this week and porch pirates know this and are ready.

According to Secuirty.org online deals offered this week leads porch piracy to increase by about 40%. If you have any packages coming your way, to protect your purchase consider these options.

Instead of having your packages delivered to your home, Amazon offers Hub Counters and Lockers. You just type in your zip code, and Amazon will show you the closest one near you. You choose that option at checkout.

As long as you're a prime member, it's free. Another way to protect your packages, track the shipping status. Amazon gives you delivery windows, and then once it's delivered, you should get a picture of where the package is left so you can get it right away.

RELATED | How to save the most money during Amazon Prime Day, plus savings at other retailers

Amazon also offers in garage delivery free for prime members. This is where you give Amazon drivers one-time access to your garage so they can leave packages inside hidden from the view of potential package thieves.

When it comes to other retailers like Target and Walmart, consider instead of having your purchases shipped to your home, opt for in-store or curbside pickup. Also, track the delivery and if an item says it's delivered but you didn't get it, report it right away and file a claim.

Another concern during big sales like this, beware of order and shipping notification scams. These come through text or email, claiming you ordered something and they're having trouble delivering it. The scammers want you to click the link in the text or email, don't ever do that as you could be giving them access to your personal and financial information.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023