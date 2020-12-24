Raleigh man arrested after hours-long standoff following domestic assault: Police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man was arrested for assault overnight after barricading himself inside a home for several hours.Joshua K. Phillips was charged with assault on a female, strangulation, and interfering with a 911 call.Officers responded to a domestic call in the 9400 block of Prince George Lane around midnight. When officers knocked on the door, Phillips didn't answer and barricaded himself inside the home. The victim was able to escape before the police arrived.Neighbors evacuated their homes as a precaution.