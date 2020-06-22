Raleigh police investigating 2 separate Sunday afternoon shootings

The first shooting happening at 2:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Prospect Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The second shooting happening just before 7:15 p.m. along the1100 block of S. Blount St. Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot victim that was taken to WakeMed.
The investigation continues into the shooting on the 1100 block of S. Blount Street in #Raleigh. @raleighpolice says officers found a gunshot victim, who has been transported to WakeMed. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7ufqNCwDtV— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) June 22, 2020
Anyone with information on the two shootings is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.
