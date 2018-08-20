Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue on UNC campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Silent Sam statue on the University of North Carolina's campus Monday evening chanting for the removal of the monument and later blocking traffic in the Franklin Street area. After dark, the statue came crashing down.
LIVE FEED FROM UNC CAMPUS
The group gathered to call for university leaders to take action and remove the Confederate monument.
But sometime after dark, a group used a rope and took matters into its own hands, toppling the statue amid wild cheers from the gathered crowd.
Those who called for the removal of Silent Sam said Monday night's protest was also in solidarity with Maya Little, the UNC graduate student who was facing expulsion from school and criminal charges for covering Silent Sam with paint and her own blood earlier this year.
Many students used large signs and banners to cover the statue.
Protesters then moved up Franklin Street and were blocking traffic. Chapel Hill Police said Franklin Street is closed between Raleigh Street and Church Street. It reopened about 9:15 p.m., police said.
At some point after that, the statue was brought to the ground. Law enforcement moved in afterward.