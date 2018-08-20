Protesters knock down Silent Sam statue on UNC campus

Raw video: Protesters chant at Silent Sam statue on UNC campus Monday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Silent Sam statue on the University of North Carolina's campus Monday evening chanting for the removal of the monument and later blocking traffic in the Franklin Street area. After dark, the statue came crashing down.

The group gathered to call for university leaders to take action and remove the Confederate monument.

But sometime after dark, a group used a rope and took matters into its own hands, toppling the statue amid wild cheers from the gathered crowd.

Hundreds of protesters gather at Silent Sam statue on UNC's campus



Those who called for the removal of Silent Sam said Monday night's protest was also in solidarity with Maya Little, the UNC graduate student who was facing expulsion from school and criminal charges for covering Silent Sam with paint and her own blood earlier this year.

Many students used large signs and banners to cover the statue.

The Silent Sam confederate monument lies on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.
In regards to the recent letter from 17 UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members and continuous protests urging the removal of the Silent Sam confederate statue, here are a few facts about the monument.


Protesters then moved up Franklin Street and were blocking traffic. Chapel Hill Police said Franklin Street is closed between Raleigh Street and Church Street. It reopened about 9:15 p.m., police said.



At some point after that, the statue was brought to the ground. Law enforcement moved in afterward.
