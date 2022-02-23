Lazuli, the puppy stolen from Durham shelter, now gets proper adoption

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham puppy that was stolen recently and then returned has been adopted -- the right way this time -- from the Animal Protection Society of Durham.
Little Lazuli was dognapped from the shelter last week but the 7-week-old German shepherd-boxer mix was returned safely during the weekend.
And now, Lazuli has found her forever home.
The APS said she was adopted Monday and that she is healthy and happy.
