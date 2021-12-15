$1,000 reward offered for return of puppy stolen at charity fundraiser

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A $1,000 reward is now being offered for the safe return of a puppy stolen from a charity event.
Miss Percy was snatched away from the Smooches for Pooches Holiday Auction and Fundraiser event in Holly Springs on Sunday.
That event is a fundraiser for Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation.
Officials with Pawfect Match said the dognapper was caught on camera, but nobody has yet been able to identify the culprit.
But the fact of the matter is, Pawfect Match just wants Miss Percy back. The group said it will pay a $1,000 reward for the safe return of Miss Percy.
