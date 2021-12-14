Pets & Animals

No questions asked: Rescuers just want puppy stolen from Holly Springs charity event returned

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pet rescue organization is issuing a plea for help in finding a puppy- that was stolen from a charity event in Holly Springs.

The organizers at Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation said someone walked away with Miss Percy, as the puppy is known.


This happened Sunday during their Smooches for Pooches Holiday Auction and Fundraiser for foster dogs.

Organizers said all they want is for Miss Percy to be returned - no questions asked.


"Everyone is distraught," said Debbie Sandlin, of Pawfect Match. "That is all we want, is for you to bring the puppy back safe."

If you have the puppy or know who does, you can return Miss Percy to the Rescue or to the Holly Springs Police Department.
