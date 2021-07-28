Pets & Animals

At least 20 people report jellyfish stings over just 2 days at Emerald Isle

EMBED <>More Videos

20 people report jellyfish stings at Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least 20 people reported jellyfish stings at Emerald Isle this week, according to town officials.

Jack Messenger was one of the unlucky victims.

"Well I was just swimming over here in the water, and I kind of dove backwards to try to dive down and just agony exploded all across my face and before I knew it I couldn't see out of one eye," Messenger told the eastern North Carolina ABC affiliate WCTI.

Messenger said he's been swimming at Emerald Isle for the last 22 years, but this is the first time he's ever been stung by a jellyfish.

Due to the jellyfish danger, the beach flew purple flags Monday to warn beachgoers.



Purple flags are part of the beach warning flag system. They represent "an abundance of potentially hazardous marine life in the vicinity, including Portuguese man-o-war, jellyfish, and other creatures."

"I would never wish (getting stung) upon anyone," Messenger said. "If you see a purple flag up here, stay out of the water."

Emerald Isle lifeguards said they did not notice any jellyfish during their Tuesday rounds, so they have removed the purple flags but still encourage beachgoers to take caution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncjellyfishbeaches
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homeschooling surges across the country and in North Carolina
Pastor faces trial stemming from conflict at 2020 voting march
Hottest temperatures of the year begin today
McCormick spices recalled due to salmonella risk
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Summer Games
Show More
Some Wake parents OK with masks as long as kids can be in class
Why this Haitian restaurant relocated from Brooklyn to Edgecombe Co.
Man convicted of killing USC student who mistook his car for Uber
LATEST: Cooper to 'review changes to CDC guidance'
800K COVID-19 vaccine doses in NC could expire by end of August
More TOP STORIES News