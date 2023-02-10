PWC says Cumberland County residents might be paying more for utilities in a few months

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- PWC customers in the Fayetteville and larger Cumberland County area could be in for more rising energy costs in the month ahead as the utility company says it could be raising its rates.

PWC says the rate hikes will vary for different customers.

"That estimate is based (on) the average PWC customer utility usage who has all three of those services from PWC," PWC spokeswoman Carolyn Justice-Hinson said in an emailed statement. "Individually, an average electric customer using 1,000 kwh would see a $7.95 increase, water customer using 4,000 kwh $3.50 increase; sewer customer $4.50 increase."

The utility company said the increases are being driven by inflation, supply chains and capital improvement projects. PWC said chemicals are now 70% more expensive to treat, while electronic transformers have seen a price increase of 100% to 200%. The company also says its cost projections going back to 2020 are changing because of recent developments in the economy.

People in Fayetteville told ABC11 that they are dreading paying more on their utility bills if the rate hike goes through.

"I think we already pay pretty high for them, so, especially with little ones, it's a lot harder," said one Fayetteville mother.

Natasha Freeman is also a mother in Fayetteville.

"I rarely be able to get out and do things with my kids, so that means that cost is coming from there and gas is increasing, like, daily," she said.

PWC said customers can weigh in on the new rates in a public hearing on Feb. 22.

If the PWC commission approves the new rates, they will go into effect May 1.