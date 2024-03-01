Man arrested, charged in connection with homicide in Raleigh

Officers responded at approximately 4:53 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Quail Hollow Drive for a shooting call.

Officers responded at approximately 4:53 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Quail Hollow Drive for a shooting call.

Officers responded at approximately 4:53 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Quail Hollow Drive for a shooting call.

Officers responded at approximately 4:53 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Quail Hollow Drive for a shooting call.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Raleigh.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, Elder Nahun Banegas-Mencia, 18, was charged with murder in connection with a shooting on Quail Hollow Drive.

On Feb. 24., Raleigh police responded to Quail Hollow Drive in response to a shooting. When officers arrived they found Jose Ignacio Marquez-Diaz, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Featured video is from a previous report