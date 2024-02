Man seriously injured in early morning Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers responded at approximately 4:53 a.m. Saturday to the 3300 block of Quail Hollow Drive for a shooting call.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood