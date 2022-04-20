Second arrest made in January murder of Fayetteville boutique owner

EMBED <>More Videos

Second arrest made in January murder of Fayetteville boutique owner

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a Fayetteville business owner earlier this year.

Police said Tuesday that Quinteel Pierre Harley, 34, of South Carolina, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Eddie Saez, 34.


On Jan. 4, Saez was working in his store, Southern City Swag Boutique in the 4600 block of Yadkin Road, when Fayetteville Police say Rasheem Lopez Grant, 28 entered the store and shortly after shot and killed Saez.

After Grant was arrested, police said they were still searching for an accomplice.


In addition to murder, Harley has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, and felony conspiracy.

Harley was arrested in Brunswick County on April 12 and brought to the Cumberland County Jail the next day. He is being held on a $620,000 secured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillearrestmurderhomicide investigationgun violencefayetteville police departmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Justice Department to appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Raleigh Police, Fire deliver demands to City Council for more pay
Raleigh launches Five Points Glenwood Avenue Study after crashes
Group working to curb Durham violence hopes for city funding
21-year-old chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world
Fuquay-Varina mother hopes for kidney donation for her adult son
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
Show More
NYC mom found in duffel bag stabbed to death; suspect at large
Spotty communication, anxiety for Bragg families of deployed soldiers
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
$102M in refunds available to people duped by fake DMV website
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
More TOP STORIES News