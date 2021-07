EMBED >More News Videos "My dog would do anything for our family," the girl's mother said.

RAMAPO, New York -- A New York police officer made an unusual rescue over the weekend, that he won't forget.Video captured a Ramapo, NY police officer saving a raccoon who got its head stuck in a can on Saturday.The police department posted the cell phone video on their Facebook page.They say Detective Fitzgerald and Sgt. Lee were on bike patrol on Saturday when they spotted the raccoon in distress.They had to chase the animal a few minutes before they finally caught it and freed it from the can.