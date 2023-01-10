Free radon testing kits available to help you make sure your home is safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An odorless, colorless gas that could be inside your home right now is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers.

The culprit in question: radon.

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed January and National Radon Action Month. The hope is this can raise awareness about the potential dangers of radon and get people to take simple steps to protect themselves and their family.

Testing is the only way to know if your family is at risk. That's why North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing 3,000 free radon test kits. To apply for a kit, click here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 77 of the 100 counties in North Carolina have indoor air levels of radon above safety standards. Approximately 450 people die every year in the Tar Heel state from radon-induced lung cancer.

Despite all that, many people remain unaware they need to test their home for radon.

If your home does have elevated radon levels, it can be fixed. To hire someone certified to fix radon problems, check out these sites: National Radon Proficiency Program & National Radon Safety Board.