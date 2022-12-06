Man shot and killed by Raeford police after pointing gun at officers

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after police said he pointed a gun at them during a disturbance call and officers on the scene shot him.

Police say at 7:31 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent out to 305 East Sixth Avenue in Raeford. When officers arrived they were confronted by 34-year-old Tavares Harrington who lived at that address.

Harrington was causing a disturbance and pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers who then opened fire, according to Raeford police.

Tavares died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

The names of the officers are not being released while the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the case.