'We're going to find him': Wake County Sheriff vows to find man suspected of arson, shooting

Raequon Mudd has thus far eluded capture.
He first came to the attention of law enforcement when the property he was recently living in caught fire. Investigators learned that Mudd and his ex-girlfriend had been evicted for not paying rent.
Shortly after being evicted, the building caught fire. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and they believe Mudd to be the culprit.
On Thursday night, shots were fired into the home of Mudd's ex-girlfriend's parents. Investigators believe Mudd was behind that shooting.
Investigators caught up to Mudd on Friday. They tried to pull him over, but he drove off, leading law enforcement on a car chase until he crashed and his car caught fire around Honeycutt and Durant roads.
Still, Mudd was not captured. He got out of his car and ran off, evading detection by search dogs and helicopters.
Over the weekend, several people living in the area reported seeing someone matching Mudd's description.
Baker believes Mudd has remained in the area. He has extra deputies out and on high alert.
"We're going to find him. There's no question about that. We're not going to stop until we do. We consider him dangerous...he is determined to cause harm to his ex-girlfriend, so we're here to keep that from happening," Baker said.
Baker told people living in the area to continue to be vigilant and be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary. As soon as they see anything, they're asked to call 911.