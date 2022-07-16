Raleigh based restaurant sets goal to raise money to benefit Ukraine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-based LM Restaurants is working to support Ukrainian refugees by setting a goal for the month of July to raise $100,000 for World Central Kitchen, a non-profit feeding those displaced by crises."Our philosophy here at LM restaurants is to nourish our community and our neighbors," said Katherine Goldfaden, Sr. Director of Brands and Marketing at LM Restaurants. "Our global community is equally as important, especially when we're in a time of war."Patrons of LM Restaurants may participate in the effort by adding donations to their checks after dining or by participating in an event taking place at the Oceanic Restaurant at Wrightsville Beach on July 21.Those wishing to contribute may also purchase a $12 cocktail with all the proceeds going to World Central Kitchen. The cocktail features citrus and peach flavors to represent Ukrainian agriculture.According to Goldfaden, the owner of LM Restaurants, Lou Moshakos, is an immigrant from Greece who knows from personal experience the impact war can have."Lou Moshakos, our owner grew up in Greece in the shadows of World War II, hearing stories of his parents leading the resistance movement in his small village," Goldfaden said. "And now with Ukraine and everything going on, watching the news, he and his wife, Joy, our co-founder just couldn't sit there and not do anything to help. They understood that war really impacts generations."For every $10, World Central Kitchen can feed five people in need. Goldfaden said if LM Restaurants meet its goal of raising $100,000, they will have earned enough money to feed 50,000 people.Goldfaden said on July 15, LM Restaurants had already raised $64,000 for the non-profit.LM Restaurants has restaurants across North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Their restaurants include Carolina Ale House, Taverna Agora, Vidrio and A'Verde Cocina and Tequila Library.