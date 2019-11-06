Raleigh Amazon employee accused of stealing Apple watches, Airpods

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police arrested an Amazon employee after he allegedly stole from the company.

Arrest warrants say Tahaun Jenkins Jr., 21, of Roanoke Rapids, stole five Apple Watches, four pairs of Airpods, two Samsung phones, a laptop, an iPad and even more.

Jenkins is charged with larceny by an employee and possession of stolen goods.

Jenkins was booked on an $8,000 secured bond.
