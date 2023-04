RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Children at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool took part in Raleigh's Annual Ladybug Release to celebrate Earth Day.

The children had the chance to hold and interact with the ladybugs during the event.

Leading up to Earth Day the students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by eating insects that could otherwise do damage in gardens, trees and shrubs.

