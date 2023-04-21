Governor Roy Cooper volunteers at Durham diaper bank for National Volunteer Week

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper rolled up his sleeves to volunteer at a Durham diaper bank Friday in celebration of National Volunteer Week.

The governor declared April 16 - 22 as National Volunteer Week in NC to recognize the important work volunteers do and encourage more North Carolinians to find volunteer opportunities.

The Diaper Bank of North Carolina's mission is to ensure that families with babies and children living in poverty have an adequate supply of diapers.

According to the diaper bank, one in three families face the daily crisis of diaper need.

"As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, I encourage all North Carolinians to find opportunities to volunteer in their communities to help build a stronger state for everyone," Governor Cooper said. "I'm grateful to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina for their work to make critical products accessible for people who need them."

Since its launch in 2013, the diaper bank has distributed over 23 million diapers state-wide with branches in the Triangle, the Greater Triad, and lower Cape Fear Region.

Since 2021, more than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers contributed over 265 million hours of service.

If you would like to volunteer or donate diapers, you can find information at ncdiaperbank.org.