Man charged in string of Raleigh business burglaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police arrested a man in connection with a string of business burglaries that happened between October and December,

Ron Decorrous Pierce, 45, was arrested and charged Sunday for the burglaries at Vic's Italian Restaurant, 331 Blake St.; African Continental Grocery, 717 E. Martin St.; The Tire Guy, 630 Rock Quarry Road; and The Poole Road Mart, 2121 Poole Road.

He was charged with nine counts of felony breaking and or entering, nine counts of felony larceny after breaking/ entering, and nine counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

Ron Decorrous Pierce Raleigh Police Department

The case remains under ongoing investigation, RPD said.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.