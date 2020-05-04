Coronavirus

Raleigh cake shop sells 'God Over Covid' shirts to benefit healthcare workers

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh based Royal Cheesecake & Varieties specializes in sweet treats, but, during the coronavirus crisis, it's added an inspirational t-shirt to their list of sales with a portion of proceeds to benefit healthcare workers.

Ken and Tamara Williams run the business, Tamara is also a sixth grade teacher.

The two lean on their faith in all facets of their life and wanted to give back during the pandemic.

"We actually were coming back from the blood connection giving blood," Ken Williams said. "And, I was having a moment. I was thinking about God because without the blood connections in place like that, I wouldn't have good health, as I have today because I had to have donors for blood and ligaments for surgery that I had in the past. And, we started talking about how hard the doctors and nurses are working right now in the fight of COVID-19. And we just kept talking I'm saying, 'God over COVID,'" Ken said.

"And, I just looked at him and I said, 'Wait a minute, we can put that on a shirt and sell it to raise some money for the doctors and nurses.' And, we went home and we worked on it," said Tamara.

The Williams said they are using a local Triangle designer and encourage everyone to continue shopping local to support small businesses.

They plan to connect with a local nonprofit that supports healthcare workers to disperse funds raised from shirt sales.
