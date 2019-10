Raleigh crash is Wake County's 3rd pedestrian death in one day

This incident is now a pedestrian traffic fatality. The investigation is still ongoing. https://t.co/pPmw8UYMPR — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) October 17, 2019

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a male pedestrian has died after being struck near Six Forks Road and E. Millbrook Road Tuesday night. This marks the third pedestrian death in Wake County on Tuesday night.It happened just before 8 p.m.Outbound lanes on Six Forks Road at E. Millbrook Road and inbound lanes on Six Forks Road at Loft Lane are temporarily closed.No charges have been filed at this time, police said.Just after 8 p.m. in Garner, police are investigating after another man was struck and killed on Timber Drive just north of Highway 70.Earlier Wednesday, a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while trying to cross the Highway 55 in Holly Springs.