Raleigh police investigate after man found dead in crashed car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a crash where one person was found dead late Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane where a car crashed into a yard.

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene. Officers and detectives are actively investigating the circumstances.

Anyone who may have information is asked to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.