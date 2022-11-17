Raleigh police investigating after crash sends RPD officer, teen to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after crash that inquired two people including Raleigh Police officer.

Police responded to calls about a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh Police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive just before 10 p.m.

According to officials, two cars collided head-on. The officer involved and a juvenile driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Poole Road at Donald Ross Drive is expected to remain closed while police investigate.

Police are advising drivers to take an alternate route.