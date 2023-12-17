Man killed in Raleigh crash identified, juvenile sent to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man killed in a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh has been identified by police.

A preliminary investigation found that Donald Lawrence Morgan, 57, swerved to miss a car in front of him and hit the curb.

The truck then went onto the center median causing it to roll over into oncoming traffic. It then hit a mailbox and came to rest on the passenger side.

SEE ALSO: Raleigh small businesses benefit from Christmas shopping

Morgan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the truck and died from his injuries.

A juvenile was also in the truck at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.